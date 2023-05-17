The collision took place on May 7 on the Templepatrick Road.

Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle occurred at around 4.35pm.

“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment but sadly died from his injuries in hospital."

Connor, who was 30-years-old and was from the Ballyclare area died in hospital on May 12.

His funeral will be held in Lylehill Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 17th May at 10.30am, followed by interment in Ballyclare Cemetery.

A death notice in Funeral Times says he is the “dearly loved son of Diane, devoted father of Sophia, loving partner of Torii, brother of Catherine and partner Barry, uncle of Charlie and Ellie, grandson of William and Sheila, nephew of Mervyn and Carole, cousin of Jordan and Amy”.

A tribute on social media from Diamond Trucks said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our much loved and esteemed colleague, Connor McGrugan.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to Connor’s mother, sister, partner & daughter and wider circle of family and friends.

"He will be sorely missed by all his colleagues and friends here at Diamond Trucks, and further afield throughout the Renault Trucks network.

“As a mark of respect, Diamond Trucks Mallusk depot will be closed on Wednesday 17th May until 1pm.”