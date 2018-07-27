Glider bus lanes: More that 40 warning notices handed out in first five days

More than 40 warning notices have already been issued to drivers for illegally using or parking in the new Belfast Rapid Transit Glider bus lanes in west Belfast, the Department for Infrastructure has revealed.

A total of 43 warnings have been handed out to motorists between Monday and this afternoon, during the first week of a “one strike warning period” before automatic fines are introduced.

A similar two-week warning period will begin on the east Belfast Glider lanes next week.

The bus lanes on Upper Newtownards Road, Albertbridge Road and East Bridge Street will operate from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, and include a loading/unloading window between 10am and 2pm and a facility for vehicles displaying a blue badge to stop for up to 10 minutes to drop-off or pick up a blue badge holder.

“The one strike warning period will be in place until Monday, August 13, during which drivers parking or driving illegally in the bus lanes will be issued with a warning notice instead of a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) for a first contravention. Drivers who contravene for a second time during this period will be issued with a PCN,” the department said.

“The bus lanes will provide increased priority and a faster, more efficient service for existing bus services in the short term and, from 3 September, for Glider services on this key public transport route.”

BRT bus lanes will be introduced in Belfast Harbour Estate, Sydenham Road, Queens Quay, Queens Bridge, Queen Elizabeth Bridge and Oxford Street on August 6.

