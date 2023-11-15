Dylan Vallely from Newtownhamilton in south Armagh, has died almost three weeks after he was injured in a road crash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 16-year-old youngster was left critically ill following a single-car collision in Camlough on October 27.

Dylan was a Year 13 pupil at St Joseph's High School in Crossmaglen – and just a week before the crash was named 'Minor Player of the Year' at his local GAA club, St Michael's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan was one of three people involved in the single-vehicle crash on Sturgan Road – and at the time of the crash police said that he had been a back-seat passenger in the car.

A post from his GAA Club – St Michael’s GFC Newtownhamilton – says: “Our club is heartbroken at the passing of Dylan Vallely, our 2023 Minor Player of the year, our team mate and our friend.

"Dylan was a great lad on and off the pitch, hardworking, talented and with great manners. He was well known and loved within not just our club but also the whole GAA Community in South Armagh and further afield.

"At this tough time foremost in our prayers are Dylan’s family. We offer our prayers and support for parents Shauna and Catherine, sisters Sophia and Amelia and the wider Vallely and Toner family circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts are also with with other club members affected by this tragedy including all Dylan’s teammates and circle of friends”.

It is signed by Liam Carragher.

Another post from Oliver Plunkett, also on social media, says: “The Management Committee, Staff, Volunteers and Members of St Oliver Plunkett Youth Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Dylan Vallely.

"We offer our sincere condolences to his parents Shane and Catherine, sisters Sophia and Amelia, the Vallely and Toner families and to Dylan’s wide circle of friends both here in the youth club and in St Joseph’s High School, Crossmaglen.

Dylan Vallely from Dorsey Emmets GAC

"For any young person who is struggling, please remember staff in the youth club are here to offer our support to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a post from Cross Rangers says: “Crossmaglen Rangers are saddened to learn of the passing of Dylan Vallely.

"Our heartfelt condolences to Dylan’s Mammy and Daddy, Catherine & Shane, Sisters’ Sophia & Amelia, the extended Vallely & Toner families, friends and fellow Gaels, St Michael’s GFC Newtownhamilton classmates and staff St Joseph's High School, Crossmaglen.

"We will continue to remember Dylan and you all in our thoughts and prayers.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam”.

Meanwhile, after Dylan's accident prayers and Masses were said for him by the community in Crossmaglen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in an earlier post from his school – St Joseph's High School, Crossmaglen – they said: “Pray for Dylan – The Holy Rosary will be held for Dylan this Sunday 12th November at 7pm in St Michael's Church, Newtownhamilton.

"Dylan needs your prayers, so we are asking our school community to come together once again and pray for Dylan and his family”.

A post from Dorsey Emmets GAC in the last few hours says: “On behalf of Dorsey Emmets GFC, we wish to express our condolences to the Vallely family and St Michael’s GFC Newtownhamilton on the tragic death of Dylan.

"Dylan was the captain of our amalgamated Newtown-Emmets U18 team and recently was awarded player of the year.

"He was a very gifted young man, a great person and a great leader. He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.