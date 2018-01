A road traffic collision on the Hillhall Road, Lisburn earlier this morning has now been cleared, Trafficwatch NI has confirmed.

The incident occurred near the junction with Braniel Road and police had advised motorists to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, in a general warning to drivers on Friday morning, Trafficwatch NI tweeted: “Reports of icy conditions in several areas coming in this morning. Take extra care when travelling, wherever you are.”