All speed detection equipment operated by the Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership is approved by the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) before it can be used for enforcement.

IN PICTURES: The 90 locations across N.I. where speed camera vans operate

There are currently 90 locations throughout Northern Ireland where eight speed camera vans operate.

We have put the list of locations into alphabetical order by district council i.e. Antrim and Newtownabbey; Ards and North Down; Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; Belfast City; Causeway Coast and Glens; Derry City and Strabane; Fermanagh and Omagh, Lisburn and Castlereagh; Mid and East Antrim; Mid Ulster and Newry, Mourne and Down - all information correct at the time of publishing - source nidirect.gov.uk

Speed limit: 40mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

1. Ballyclare Road, Glengormley

Speed limit: 40mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
Speed limit: 60mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

2. Dublin Road, Antrim

Speed limit: 60mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
Speed limit: 40mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

3. Shore Road: Eden to Belfast

Speed limit: 40mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
Speed limit: 30mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

4. Antrim Road, Glengormley

Speed limit: 30mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
