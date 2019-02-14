IN PICTURES: The 90 locations across N.I. where speed camera vans operate
There are currently 90 locations throughout Northern Ireland where eight speed camera vans operate.
We have put the list of locations into alphabetical order by district council i.e. Antrim and Newtownabbey; Ards and North Down; Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; Belfast City; Causeway Coast and Glens; Derry City and Strabane; Fermanagh and Omagh, Lisburn and Castlereagh; Mid and East Antrim; Mid Ulster and Newry, Mourne and Down - all information correct at the time of publishing - source nidirect.gov.uk
1. Ballyclare Road, Glengormley
Speed limit: 40mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.