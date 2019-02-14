IN PICTURES: The 90 locations across N.I. where speed camera vans operate

We have put the list of locations into alphabetical order by district council i.e. Antrim and Newtownabbey; Ards and North Down; Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; Belfast City; Causeway Coast and Glens; Derry City and Strabane; Fermanagh and Omagh, Lisburn and Castlereagh; Mid and East Antrim; Mid Ulster and Newry, Mourne and Down - all information correct at the time of publishing - source nidirect.gov.uk

1. Ballyclare Road, Glengormley Speed limit: 40mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. other Buy a Photo

2. Dublin Road, Antrim Speed limit: 60mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. other Buy a Photo

3. Shore Road: Eden to Belfast Speed limit: 40mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. other Buy a Photo

4. Antrim Road, Glengormley Speed limit: 30mph - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. other Buy a Photo

View more