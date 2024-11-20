Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 80-year-old man on board a bus travelling on Royal Avenue, Belfast, on Friday 8th November.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At this time we believe the deceased man was standing on board the 2J Translink bus service at around 11.15am when he suffered a fall while the bus was in the area of Royal Avenue near its junction with North Street.

"As a result of this incident he was then admitted to hospital for treatment but sadly passed away on Sunday 17th November.”

