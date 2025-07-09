Jaidyn Rice: Tragic late night collision death of 16-year-old girl after being struck by a car in Bangor
Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at approximately 10.55pm of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the West Circular Road.
“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services.
"Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“She was 16-year-old Jaidyn Rice from the Bangor area.
“Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.
“Please call us on 101, quoting reference 1774 08/07/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
“The West Circular Road which was closed for a time, has since re-opened fully.”
On social media DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said: ‘Heartbreaking news from Bangor.
‘I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of 16-year-old Jaidyn Rice following a road traffic collision on the West Circular Road in Bangor on Tuesday evening.
‘My thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her.
‘This is an unimaginable loss for our community, and we will all be thinking of her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. God Bless’.
