In a statement Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew sho said he was at the scene of a serious road collision on the A5 this morning asked people to cooperate with emergency services as they remain at the scene.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said: “There has been a very serious road collision this morning on the A5 road close to Aughnacloy involving multiple vehicles.

“My thoughts are with all involved this morning.

“The Emergency services are currently working at the scene of this collision to support all those impacted.

“There will be disruption in the local area as a result of this tragedy, and I would urge motorists and residents to cooperate with the emergency services as they deal with this incident.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service have been asked for an update.

Earlier a post on @TrafficwatchNI says that the A5 Tullyvar Road has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

The post adds that the closure is between the Annaghilla Road Roundabout, #Ballygawley and Favour Royal Road, #Aughnacloy.

Motorists are asked to please seek an alternative route.

