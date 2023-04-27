News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
2 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
2 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
2 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
4 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
17 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit

LATEST: Multiple vehicles involved in serious road traffic collision on Co Tyrone road - local MLA asks for 'people to cooperate with emergency services'

Motorists have been asked to cooperate with the emergency services after a serious road traffic collision this morning in Co Tyrone.

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST

In a statement Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew sho said he was at the scene of a serious road collision on the A5 this morning asked people to cooperate with emergency services as they remain at the scene.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said: “There has been a very serious road collision this morning on the A5 road close to Aughnacloy involving multiple vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My thoughts are with all involved this morning.

Most Popular

“The Emergency services are currently working at the scene of this collision to support all those impacted.

“There will be disruption in the local area as a result of this tragedy, and I would urge motorists and residents to cooperate with the emergency services as they deal with this incident.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service have been asked for an update.

Earlier a post on @TrafficwatchNI says that the A5 Tullyvar Road has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

NIASNIAS
NIAS

The post adds that the closure is between the Annaghilla Road Roundabout, #Ballygawley and Favour Royal Road, #Aughnacloy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorists are asked to please seek an alternative route.

A5A5
A5
Road closedRoad closed
Road closed
Related topics:MotoristsEmergency servicesSinn Fein