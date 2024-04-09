Latest: Police seeking clarity after pedestrian hit by lorry in Ballynahinch yet body not discovered until vehicle stopped at its Seaforde destination
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is understood the man died after being knocked down by a lorry in Ballynahinch, Co Down yesterday – however police say
his body was not found until a short time later when the lorry stopped at a quarry on the Newcastle Road in Seaforde.
Police said a full investigation into the fatal incident was ongoing and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
In a statement, Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of the sudden death of a man at quarry premises in the Newcastle Road area of Seaforde at approximately 4.10pm on Monday afternoon, 8th April.
“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services.
“A number of roads were closed for a time between Seaforde and Ballynahinch town centre in order to enable police enquiries into exactly what occurred.
“We understand, sadly, the pedestrian collided with a white HGV Renault lorry a short time earlier in The Square area of Ballynahinch.
“He was sadly subsequently discovered already deceased when the lorry stopped at its location in Seaforde.
“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the road traffic collision is currently ongoing.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in touch.“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have footage of both The Square area in Ballynahinch and the Newcastle Road, Seaforde between 3.30pm and 4pm, to contact us at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1239 08/04/24.”
A spokesman for the NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 16:12 on
Monday, 8 th April following reports of an RTC in the Newcastle Road Area, Seaforde.
"NIAS despatched two Emergency crews to the incident.
“No patients were taken from the scene.”
Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard has expressed his condolences with the family and friends of a man killed in Ballynahinch on Monday.
The South Down MP said: “It’s tragic news that a man has died in a road traffic collision and I want to firstly extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends.
“The community is shocked and heartbroken at this incident and I know they will rally around to support the man’s family in what will be difficult days ahead
“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for their efforts at the scene and would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to police.
“This is another sad reminder of the pressing need to move forward and deliver the Ballynahinch Bypass.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.