A PSNI spokesman said this morning that diversions are in place – and an update will be provided in due course.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 22:11 on Tuesday, 30th April following reports of an RTC in the Doogary Road Area, Omagh’.

He added that NIAS despatched one Emergency crew, two Rapid Response Paramedics, and one Ambulance Officer to the incident.