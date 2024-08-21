NIFRS

Motorists are advised to once again avoid the Ballyclare Road area of Ballyclare this morning.

Motorists were earlier asked to avoid the route following a fire at premises in the area.

But after 11am motorists were again ‘advised to avoid the Ballyclare Road area of Ballyclare this morning, Wednesday 21st August, as an earlier fire at premises in the area has reignited’.

