LATEST Traffic and travel: Ballyclare route closed again after earlier fire at premises has reignited - motorists asked to take alternative road
Motorists are advised to once again avoid the Ballyclare Road area of Ballyclare this morning.
Motorists were earlier asked to avoid the route following a fire at premises in the area.
But after 11am motorists were again ‘advised to avoid the Ballyclare Road area of Ballyclare this morning, Wednesday 21st August, as an earlier fire at premises in the area has reignited’.
A PSNI statement asks motorists to seek alternative main routes for their journey.
