According to TrafficwatchNI on the M2 Northbound an earlier car fire on the H/S of the M2 Northbound near Arthur Bridge has now been put out.

Traffic is now flowing normally.

And in the Greater Belfast area traffic starting to get busy on the following routes:

leaving the M2 at Nelson Street

A12 Westlink in both directions

Ormeau Road into town towards Ormeau Bridge

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that a resurfacing scheme on the A1 Lisburn Road, Belfast is due to recommence on Sunday 4 February 2024.

The scheme involves the resurfacing of the carriageway on the Lisburn Road between Cranmore Gardens and the Kingsbridge Hospital, and is expected to be completed within five weeks using Sunday closures and one week of overnight closures.

The scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the footways and carriageway in this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, businesses and those who travel through the area.

Reconstruction of the footways along this section of the Lisburn Road has been ongoing, however, given the challenges faced with this busy key arterial route, which includes residential properties and a number of commercial premises, the Department took the decision to delay the road resurfacing until now.

To ensure the road resurfacing takes places safely and with minimum disruption the road will be closed between Cranmore Gardens and Kingsbridge Hospital on five consecutive Sundays of 4 February, 11 February, 18 February, 25 February and 3 March 2024.

Closure starts 0500 until 1800 hrs

Overnight road closures, will also be required from Monday 12 February until Friday 16 February 2024 during the hours of 10pm and 6am .

During periods of road closure a diversion will operate using Tates Avenue, Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to take extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates of the closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and also favourable weather conditions, and any changes to the programmed dates will be advertised on the TrafficWatchNI website (www.trafficwatchni.com) when details are confirmed.

Earlier drivers in Dungannon are asked to be aware of a road closure today for carriageway resurfacing works.

According to TrafficwatchNI, in Dungannon - the B34 Killyman Road between the A29 Circular Road / Northland Row and Gortmerrion Link Road will be closed daily between 09:15 to 16:30 Monday to Saturday from Monday 29 January to Saturday 10 February 2024 for carriageway resurfacing works.

The notice adds that a diversion route is in place at these times – A29 Northland Row - A29 Ranfurly Road - A29 Moy Road - Far Circular Road / Gortmerron Link Road.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for travel in this area during the closures.

Meanwhile in Newtownabbey, road users are advised that A2 Shore Road will be closed between Rushpark Roundabout and Doagh Road, Newtownabbey as Phoenix Gas are installing a new gas pipeline commencing Monday 8th January 2024 at 07.00hrs to Wednesday 31st January 18:00 hrs.

The notice on TrafficwatchNI adds that ‘this phase of works will impact local commuter traffic and we recommend allowing extra time for journey’.

‘A signed diversionary route will be in place following: A2 Shore Road, B59 Doagh Road, B513 O’Neill Road and C32 Church Road.

‘Local access will be maintained throughout and the road will be open one-way from 16:00 – 07:00 each evening for vehicles travelling towards Rushpark Roundabout’.

And in Co Londonderry ‘the B48 Duncastle Road (near Donemana) is closed between Ballyheather Road and Dunagheady Road due a breach in the carriageway (Sat 6 Jan 24)’.

‘It is likely to remain closed for the next week or two until repairs can be carried out,’ adds the post.

‘Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey until further notice’.

Also in Co Londonderry, on January 29, ‘resurfacing works are planned at the junction of Chapel Road and Magherabuoy Roundabout in Dungiven’.

‘To undertake these works, temporary traffic light control will in place between 9.30am and 4.00pm.

‘Between 9.30am and 1.00pm traffic from Dungiven will be unable access the A6 Dual Carriageway westbound from the roundabout, Feeny Road and Feeny Junction should be used from Dungiven to access the westbound A6 dual carriageway.

‘Traffic between Dungiven and Glenshane Rd will be under traffic light control.

‘Between 1.00pm and 4.00pm, traffic travelling eastbound on the A6 dual carriageway will unable access Dungiven from the roundabout, Feeny Junction and Feeny Road should be used from the westbound A6 dual carriageway for access to Dungiven.