LATEST Traffic: Resurfacing scheme on the A1 Lisburn Road, Belfast now started

A resurfacing scheme on the A1 Lisburn Road, Belfast started on Sunday 4 February 2024.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Feb 2024, 08:10 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 11:44 GMT
According to TrafficwatchNI, ‘the road will be closed between Cranmore Gardens and Kingsbridge Hospital on five consecutive Sundays between 0500 and 18:00 hrs’.

Those days are:

  • Sunday 11 February
  • Sunday 18 February
  • Sunday 25 February
  • Sunday 3 March 2024
Overnight road closures, will also be required from Monday 12 February until Friday 16 February 2024 during the hours of 10pm and 6am .

During periods of road closure a diversion will operate using Tates Avenue, Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to take extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates of the closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and also favourable weather conditions, and any changes to the programmed dates will be advertised on the TrafficWatchNI website (www.trafficwatchni.com) when details are confirmed.

