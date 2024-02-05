Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After being closed a short time, road users have been advised that the Milltown Road in south Belfast has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.

Meanwhile in Donaghadee there are reports of a road traffic collision at Six Mile Ends junction.

Road users are asked to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way.

Stopped in traffic

AND traffic is busy on the following routes;

A1 - Approaching Hillsborough Roundabout

A12 - Westlink towards York Street

M1 - Citybound from Blacks Road (J3) to Broadway (J1)

Road closed

M2 - Leaving at Nelson Street

M3 - Coming off at Nelson Street towards Westlink

On the Upper Lisburn Road, also according to TrafficwatchNI, there are reports that the pedestrian signals on the approach to Creightons Garage are out.

These have been actioned for repair.