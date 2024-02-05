LATEST Traffic: Routes busy in Belfast this morning - south Belfast route closed after two vehicle collision now reopened - collision in Donaghadee
and live on Freeview channel 276
After being closed a short time, road users have been advised that the Milltown Road in south Belfast has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.
Meanwhile in Donaghadee there are reports of a road traffic collision at Six Mile Ends junction.
Road users are asked to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way.
AND traffic is busy on the following routes;
- A1 - Approaching Hillsborough Roundabout
- A12 - Westlink towards York Street
- M1 - Citybound from Blacks Road (J3) to Broadway (J1)
- M2 - Leaving at Nelson Street
- M3 - Coming off at Nelson Street towards Westlink
On the Upper Lisburn Road, also according to TrafficwatchNI, there are reports that the pedestrian signals on the approach to Creightons Garage are out.
These have been actioned for repair.
So if possible, pedestrians should seek an alternative safe place to cross the road until repairs can be completed.