LATEST Traffic: Routes busy in Belfast this morning - south Belfast route closed after two vehicle collision now reopened - collision in Donaghadee

Road users are advised that the Milltown Road in south Belfast is now reopened following a two vehicle collision this morning.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Feb 2024, 08:10 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 08:51 GMT
After being closed a short time, road users have been advised that the Milltown Road in south Belfast has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.

Meanwhile in Donaghadee there are reports of a road traffic collision at Six Mile Ends junction.

Road users are asked to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way.

Stopped in trafficStopped in traffic
AND traffic is busy on the following routes;

  • A1 - Approaching Hillsborough Roundabout
  • A12 - Westlink towards York Street
  • M1 - Citybound from Blacks Road (J3) to Broadway (J1)
Road closedRoad closed
  • M2 - Leaving at Nelson Street
  • M3 - Coming off at Nelson Street towards Westlink

On the Upper Lisburn Road, also according to TrafficwatchNI, there are reports that the pedestrian signals on the approach to Creightons Garage are out.

These have been actioned for repair.

So if possible, pedestrians should seek an alternative safe place to cross the road until repairs can be completed.

