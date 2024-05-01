Kamile Vaicikonyet one of two teenagers killed in a car crash on the A5 in Omagh

Two teenagers (19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl) were killed in the collision on the Doogary Road, near Omagh in Co Tyrone at about 9.50pm yesterday.

One of the crash victims has been named by her school as Kamile Vaicikonyte.

In a statement, principal of St Ciaran's College in Ballygawley, Paul Lavery, described the Year 13 pupil as a "bubbly, out-going girl who was very popular with both staff and pupils".

Mr Lavery added the whole school community is "deeply shocked and saddened" to learn of her death and said the whole school's thoughts are with Ms Vaicikonyte's family at this time.

He said trained staff from the Education Authority critical incident response team will be on site to assist pupils and staff.

It has also emerged that earlier this week, the school held a demonstration to remember people who had died on the A5, calling for long-awaited upgrade work on the road to start.

They also released a video (attached to the story) where pupils stood in the shape of a cross.

The 19-year-old man also killed in the collision has been named locally as Jamie Moore.

His death notice confirms that the Omagh man died ‘tragically as a result of a car accident’.

It adds that he is the ‘dearly beloved son of Karen and Jonathan, a devoted brother of Nathan, loving grandson of John and Ena Arnold and Thomas Moore and the late Ann. A much-loved nephew and cousin’.

It adds that ‘Funeral arrangements to follow’.

More than 50 people have been killed on the road since 2006 with upgrade work hit by a series of delays and legal challenges.

Earlier First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the loss of two young lives on the A5 as "absolutely heartbreaking".

"My heart goes out to their families, friends, and everyone affected by this tragedy," Ms O'Neill said.

Jamie Moore

"No family should ever have to experience this unimaginable heartache."

And the SDLP's West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the A5 road "cannot be allowed to claim any more lives".

He said immediate action was needed to progress the road upgrade.

Earlier PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS.

“A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene.

The Doogary Road area of Omagh

“The Doogary Road, which was closed overnight, has now re-opened.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24."

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 22:11 on Tuesday, 30th April following reports of an RTC in the Doogary Road Area, Omagh’.

He added that NIAS despatched one Emergency crew, two Rapid Response Paramedics, and one Ambulance Officer to the incident.