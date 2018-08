There are long delays as part of the M1 remains closed.

The PSNI closed the section of road at 9:30am today.

The affected part of the motorway is the eastbound carriageway between the Moira and Sprucefield junctions.

The closure is to facilitate the recovery of a lorry.

Traffic Watch NI reported shortly after 2:00pm that the incident was "ongoing" and warned motorists to expect "long delays".