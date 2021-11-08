Lorry creates havoc for Belfast motorists

Motorists are experiencing traffic havoc after a lorry has broken down on #Glenmachan Street.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:39 pm

The lorry broke down on the approach to tates Avenue.

In a Tweet @TrafficwatchNI are reporting “delays in the area”.

