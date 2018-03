Police officers investigating a road traffic collision on the M1 motorway on Monday morning (March 5) have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident, which involved a Fiat van and a dark coloured lorry, happened on the Belfast-bound carriageway near Lisburn at around 9am.

“If you can help please phone Police on 101 quoting reference number 238 of 5/3/18,” a PSNI Road Policing spokesperson said.