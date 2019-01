The M1 motorway is closed westbound between junctions 11 and 12 – near Portadown – following a road traffic collision involving a vehicle transporter.

According to police, the vehicle transporter shed its load, but there are no reports of any injuries.

“The section of road is likely to be closed for a number of hours,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek alternative, main routes if possible.”