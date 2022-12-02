M2 closed northbound - diversion advised - multiple vehicles involved including car fire
Multi vehicle road traffic collision on M2 Northbound
By Michael Cousins
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
2nd Dec 2022, 5:16pm
‘Motorists are advised that the M2 at Templepatrick is currently closed Northbound due to a road traffic collision. Seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.’
Trafficwatch NI have said ‘#Newtownabbey multi vehicle road traffic collision (including car fire) on M2 Northbound on the approach to J5 Templepatrick - traffic being taken off at J5 to rejoin the M2 at J5 after the incident (