The scene of the suspected shooting incident at Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh. Photo: Pacemaker.

The PSNI has confirmed that two people have died and two are being treated in hospital following a shooting incident in Co Fermanagh.

Police said they are currently at the scene the shooting incident within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

“We can confirm two people have died, and two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries,” police said in a statement.

"We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public. A further update will follow in due course.”

Earlier this morning the PSNI had advised that the Drumeer Road had been closed to traffic.

Speaking from London, former DUP leader Arlene Foster said the news was “just absolutely devastating” and the last thing you expect to hear from Maguiresbridge, which she described as “a very sleepy little village in Fermanagh”.

She added: “I just feel so sorry for everybody that has been impacted by what seems to be an absolutely horrific tragedy.

“Obviously those involved will need a lot of support in the coming days and I am sure the community in Fermanagh will give that to them."

The former First Minister said she knows wider family members linked to the situation.

"I send my deepest condolences love and support to them at this time,” she added.

Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen also expressed deep shock.

"Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time," said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP.

Police have closed off the Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh. Photo: Pacemaker.

"I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation.

"Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations.

"I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident."

Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine expressed her shock.

Mrs Erskine said: “This is truly shocking and has stunned the entire community. The area of Maguiresbridge where this has happened is a rural, quiet area and everyone is deeply affected by what has happened this morning.

"My deepest condolences are with the families of those who have been killed as a result of this incident. Their lives have been turned upside down this morning.

“This morning I was speaking to Police dealing with the incident. I paid tribute to the emergency services at the scene. I also appeal for privacy to allow the PSNI to carry out their investigations.”

UUP MLA Diana Armstrong said it was “heartbreaking and distressing news”.

She added: “The loss of life and the serious injuries reported have shocked the local community.

"My office has been in contact with the PSNI this morning and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely. The Emergency services acted swiftly and professionally.

"My thoughts are with the families of those affected and with everyone in this rural local community as they come to terms with this tragedy. I ask that the public allow space for the investigation to proceed and respect the privacy of those involved at this difficult time".

First Minister Michelle O’Neill issued a statement about the incident on X.

"I’m absolutely heartbroken by the news from Maguiresbridge today,” she said.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the local community.

“I have no doubt that the people of Maguiresbridge will come together and support one another through this incredibly difficult time.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said it was “tragic news”.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the fatal shooting that has claimed two lives and left two others seriously injured,” he said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this horrific incident, and with the wider Maguiresbridge community at this incredibly difficult time.

“My sincere thanks and thoughts also go out to the emergency services who responded so quickly and professionally in such a devastating situation.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call at 0821 on Wednesday, and dispatched three emergency ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor to the scene.