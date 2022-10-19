Main east west route closed between Brookeborough and Fivemiletown following traffic collision - seek alternative route: A1 M1 remains closed near Newry
Police have advised of the closure of a further main route this afternoon
By Michael Cousins
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
19th Oct 2022, 2:16pm
‘Motorists are advised that the Belfast Road, Brookeborough is closed between Brookeborough and Fivemiletown following a collision. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.’Police had earlier advised that the A1/M1 is closed south of Newry.