Main east west route closed between Brookeborough and Fivemiletown following traffic collision - seek alternative route: A1 M1 remains closed near Newry

Police have advised of the closure of a further main route this afternoon

By Michael Cousins
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 2:16pm

Motorists are advised that the Belfast Road, Brookeborough is closed between Brookeborough and Fivemiletown following a collision. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.’Police had earlier advised that the A1/M1 is closed south of Newry.

