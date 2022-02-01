Major city centre road set to close to allow police to further investigate a fatal RTC

The Ravenhill Road in Belfast will be closed from 9pm this evening (February 1) to allow the police to further investigate a Road Traffic Collision which occurred on Saturday January 22.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ravenhill Road close to the Albert Bridge shortly after 9pm on Saturday January 22.

Two men died as a result of the incident.

It's planned that the road will reopen by 02:00 on Wednesday morning.

The Ravenhill Road will close for approximately 5 hours

