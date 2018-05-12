Man (25) dies following road traffic collision

A 25-year-old male pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision in Magheralin on Friday night, May 11.

According to the PSNI, the incident occurred on New Forge Road, close to the Steps Road junction at around 10:30pm.

The PSNI tweeted: “A 25-year-old male pedestrian has died following an RTC involving a white Skoda Octavia on New Forge Road in Magheralin around 10.30pm on Friday night. Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1456 11/05/18.”

The road was closed to traffic for several hours while emergency services personnel attended the scene. It has since reopened.