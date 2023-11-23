Man arrested after motorcyclist injured in Co Antrim crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man, in his 50s, was involved in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the Cullybackey Road in Ballymena at around 5.45pm on Wednesday.
Police said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital for his injuries and his condition is described as critical.
“One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested for various offences and remains in police custody at this time,” they added.
“Officers would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dashcam footage which could assist with their inquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1419 22/11/23.”