A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a road crash in Co Antrim.

The man, in his 50s, was involved in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the Cullybackey Road in Ballymena at around 5.45pm on Wednesday.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital for his injuries and his condition is described as critical.

“One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested for various offences and remains in police custody at this time,” they added.

