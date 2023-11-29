Man arrested for anti-social behaviour on a train platform leaving woman 'frightened' and assault on police
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the PSNI officers attended shortly before 3.30pm to bring the disruption under control – and located a frightened woman being looked after by employees from a business located in the area.
A highly intoxicated man was witnessed by officers shouting at the woman and continued to do so, despite being warned to calm down.
The man was arrested for disorderly behaviour and taken into custody.
Whilst in custody, the man attempted to strike an officer and was further arrested for assault on police.
The man remains in police custody at this time.