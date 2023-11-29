All Sections
Man arrested for anti-social behaviour on a train platform leaving woman 'frightened' and assault on police

Police in Antrim have arrested a 41-year-old man, after attending a report of anti-social behaviour on a train platform in the Station Mews area, yesterday, Tuesday 28th November.
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
According to the PSNI officers attended shortly before 3.30pm to bring the disruption under control – and located a frightened woman being looked after by employees from a business located in the area.

A highly intoxicated man was witnessed by officers shouting at the woman and continued to do so, despite being warned to calm down.

The man was arrested for disorderly behaviour and taken into custody.

Whilst in custody, the man attempted to strike an officer and was further arrested for assault on police.

The man remains in police custody at this time.

