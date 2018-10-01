Man dies after car crashes into house

A man has died after a car crashed into a house in England, police said.

The man is believed to have been driving the vehicle when it collided with the property in Littledean, Yate, South Gloucestershire, on Monday.

Emergency services were called to reports of the single-vehicle incident at 10.10am.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Sadly, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The road is closed from the junction with Shire Way. We advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

"We are at the scene along with the fire service and ambulance."

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Bath, Yate, Kingswood, Avonmouth and Hicks Gate in Keynsham were attending the incident.