Man dies after crash involving tractor and motorbike

The collision, involving a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike, happened shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday evening

The man, who was on the motorbike, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The Aughrim Road, between the Killyneese Road and the bypass roundabout, remains closed at this time while enquiries into the collision are conducted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.