Man dies following crash on A1 dual carriageway

A man has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 dual carriageway in Co Down.

The incident occurred at the junction of Gowdystown Road, between Dromore and Banbridge, shortly before 6:30pm on Sunday.

The man killed in the crash was the driver of a VW Passat car.

A man and woman in the other vehicle, a Volvo XC60, were taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services crews attended the scene, but it has since reopened.

Police officers investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting reference 966 of March 31.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage of the collision.