Man dies in a collision involving a number of vehicles on the Crankill Road, Ballymena last night - route remains closed this morning

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 07:54 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 08:15 BST
There is more heartbreaking news from Northern Ireland’s roads that a man has died in a collision involving a number of vehicles on the Crankill Road, Ballymena last night, Tuesday 1 October.

The road remains closed this morning as police examine the scene to establish the circumstances.

Drivers who would normally use this route should seek an alternative.

Last evening a PSNI statement about the collision said that police were currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the Crankill Road dual carriageway, Ballymena.

They said diversions were in place and will likely remain overnight.

And motorists should seek an alternative route for their journey.

