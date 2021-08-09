The collision, involving a silver-coloured Volvo car and a tanker lorry, occurred between Dungiven and Maghera and was reported to police at 5:20am.

Emergency services attended the scene where the driver of the Volvo was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tanker lorry was taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be not serious injuries.

PSNI officers pictured at the scene of the collision on the Glenshane Road. (Photo: Presseye)

Glenshane Road remains closed, between Main Street on Dungiven and the Tobermore Road/Glenshane Road junction, and a number of diversions are in place as officers conduct enquiries at the scene of the collision.