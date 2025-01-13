Man in his 70s dies after being hit by car in Co Limerick

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 13th Jan 2025, 07:54 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 08:01 BST
AmbulanceAmbulance
Ambulance
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Co Limerick.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision in Abbeyfeale on Sunday.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash shortly before 9pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gardai said it involved a car and a pedestrian in New Street.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination by garda forensic investigators.

A report will be sent to the local coroner and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Related topics:Emergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice