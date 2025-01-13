Ambulance

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Co Limerick.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision in Abbeyfeale on Sunday.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash shortly before 9pm.

Gardai said it involved a car and a pedestrian in New Street.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination by garda forensic investigators.