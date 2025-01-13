Man in his 70s dies after being hit by car in Co Limerick
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Co Limerick.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision in Abbeyfeale on Sunday.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash shortly before 9pm.
Gardai said it involved a car and a pedestrian in New Street.
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The scene was preserved for a technical examination by garda forensic investigators.
A report will be sent to the local coroner and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
