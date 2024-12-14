Man in in 40s injured in hit and run incident - car possibly a Citroen DS - appeal for information

A man has been injured in a hit-and-run incident in Co Antrim.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident on the Benvardin Road in Ballymoney on Friday at 4.20pm.

A man in his 40s was struck by a vehicle and sustained injuries to his arm and head.

The car, which did not stop, has been described by police as possibly a blue Citroen DS which may have lost a wing mirror as a result of the collision.