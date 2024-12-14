Man in in 40s injured in hit and run incident - car possibly a Citroen DS - appeal for information

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 14th Dec 2024, 19:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been injured in a hit-and-run incident in Co Antrim.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident on the Benvardin Road in Ballymoney on Friday at 4.20pm.

A man in his 40s was struck by a vehicle and sustained injuries to his arm and head.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car, which did not stop, has been described by police as possibly a blue Citroen DS which may have lost a wing mirror as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101. The reference number is 1220 13/12/24.

Related topics:Citroen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice