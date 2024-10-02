Man killed in collision involving a number of vehicles on the Crankill Road, dual carriageway in Ballymena last night
It has emerged that the man who died was not driving a vehicle at the time of the collision.
This morning the road remained closed as police examined the scene to establish the circumstances.
Drivers who would normally use this route were asked to seek an alternative.
Last evening a PSNI statement about the collision said that police were currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the Crankill Road dual carriageway, Ballymena.
They said diversions were in place and will likely remain overnight.
And motorists should seek an alternative route for their journey.
A message added to Ulster Roadwatch Community says: “A26 Crankill Road remains closed due to fatal collision last night.
"Northbound traffic is being diverted at the Kildowney road, Station Road, Dunminning road, Killagan road, A26 Frosses road,
Southbound traffic at the Lisnasoo Road, Drumbare road, Ballycregagh, Clough, Springmount road, A26 Crankill road
"Diversions will likely remain in place to after the morning peak
"Expect delays in the area (TrafficWatchNI)”
