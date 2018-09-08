Man killed in two vehicle collision in Donegal

A man has died after a two vehicle road traffic collision in Donegal.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses following the two vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Dooballagh, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal on Thursday September 7, 2018 at approximately 7.45pm.

The male driver (55 years-old) of a Red Toyota Hilux pickup type 4 x 4 was removed to Letterkenny General Hospital with serious injuries following the collision with a second vehicle, a black Mazda.

The man subsequently died on Friday September 7. The female passenger (33 years-old) in the black Mazda, suffered less serious injuries and is receiving treatment in Letterkenny General Hospital.

The driver of the black Mazda, a 22-year-old male, ran from the scene and was subsequently arrested. He is currently detained at LetterkennyGarda Station and is scheduled to appear before Sligo District Court at 4:30pm on Saturday charged in relation to the incident.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any drivers/taxi drivers who may have witnessed the accident or either of the cars prior to the collision. In addition, those with ‘Dash Cam’ footage who were in the area of Dooballagh, Letterkenny and the surrounding areas between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday evening are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.