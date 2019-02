The Whitepark Road in Bushmills has reopened after a man was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on Tuesday.

"The Whitepark Road, Bushmills, which was closed earlier is now open," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.

The collision occurred in Bushmills.

"One man was taken to hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.W

Diversions were in place at junction with Moycraig Road.

Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.