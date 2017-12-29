Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following Newtownabbey collision

A man has been taken to hospital with what have been described as serious injuries following a two vehicle RTC in Newtownabbey.

The accident at Old Carrick Road was reported to the ambulance service at around 3.15pm today and the police advised of the road’s closure while emergency services responded.

An ambulance service spokesperson said a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance crew and the air ambulance were tasked to the scene.

He confirmed that one man was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.