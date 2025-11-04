Man who died after hit and run collision in Dungiven is named
In a statement, Detective Inspector Gillian Connolly, from the Criminal Investigation Department said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.35am on Sunday morning that an injured man had been found in the Foreglen Road area.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from partner emergency services and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he sadly died from his injuries.
“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident and we believe at this time that Patrick was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run road traffic collision.
"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 1am and 2am on Sunday morning and witnessed the collision, or captured dash-cam or other footage from the area, which could assist with our investigation.
“If you can help, please call detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference 123 02/11/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”