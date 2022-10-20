"We believe at this time that the silver Ford Focus that Mr Jameson was driving came off the road sometime between 9.30pm and 11pm on the previous evening, Tuesday 18th October.

"An investigation in to the circumstances of the collision has been launched and we are reiterating our appeal for information. We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Dublin Road / A1 area at around the time the collision occurred, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 546 of 19/10/22.”