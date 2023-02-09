Massive outpouring of grief for 'free spirit' who was killed in horror crash in Australia

The appeal was started a day ago to raise money for the Kevin Bell repatriation charity who is now going to bring the body of the Bellaghy man home.

Mr Quinn was killed on Sunday with his his Singaporean girlfriend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Quinn had been travelling the world for the last 14 years and turned 37-years-old just two weeks ago.

An outpouring of grief for the 37-year-old has flooded social media from friends and family.

It has been reported that Christopher's family said: "Christopher just turned 37 two weeks ago and had left Ireland for Australia 14 years like most young ones these days, for a life of sunshine and adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although it was hard to keep a track of him at times as he was forever travelling; New Zealand where he also lived for a few years, USA, Thailand and Japan.

"Chris was mad about scuba diving, trekking, snowboarding.

Christopher Quinn

"He also loved going off grid and chilling by himself plenty but whatever he was doing or whenever he went, he made friends all over the world and everyone would have a story about him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was just a character, a free spirit and would give the shirt of his back for anyone.

"Chris leaves behind our mum Rosie, his sister Lisa and his four brothers Jodie, Shea, Cahir and Declan as well as a large Quinn and Doherty family circle who are all devastated by the loss."

The post adds: “We are also devastated for Kaia's family and as she died in the accident too.

""It will be at least another week or two before any arrangements for Chris to be repatriated to Ireland and the family and McCusker's Funeral Directors Magherafelt will update in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would also like to thank The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust who have been very helpful and supportive since the news broke and will be helping us get Christopher home safely."

A post on Photos of Portglenone which is also labelled a ‘family notice’ said: “POP was shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Christopher Quinn from Australia and formerly Bellaghy in a Road Traffic Accident in Australia yesterday.

"Christopher when to school in Ballynease (Bellaghy) before going onto St. Patrick's College Maghera, he played Gaelic football for a Wolfe Tones underage team, and his late father Damien was manager.”

The post adds that “Christopher was a regular visitor in around Portglenone and Clady, when working in Pat's bar” before going to Australia in 2008 where he work in the construction industry and was also involved in the rebuilding of Christchurch in New Zealand after the earthquakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post said that in Australia “he enjoyed surfing and snorkelling he was full of Adventure”.

"But family was important to Christopher, he loved spending time with his mum Rosie is sister and brothers and his grandparents,” it adds.

Another public post from Jodie Quinn says: “Thank you to everyone who has sent a msg to me and my family about Christopher.

"They are all very much appreciated by us at this hard time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A kind friend has set up a gofundme page for donations going direct to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust who have been amazing in helping our family from the moment the news came to us and are currently helping to get Christopher safely back home to Ireland.

"Like others, never did we think we would be in this position but what they are doing for us now, those before us and unfortunately those after, is unbelievable and all donations would be greatly appreciated as they do all this by relying solely on the kindness of others.

"Again, thanks so much for everything”.