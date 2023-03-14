The new 'yellow' alert was issued by the weather forecaster around 4am today (Tuesday, March 14).

Earlier it meant that two separate weather warnings were in force for a period of time in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the latest alert only covers Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone and parts of Co Armagh.

A reader sent a video of snow falling in Banbridge, Co Down this morning.

The short clip shows a light snow shower falling but not appearing to linger on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An earlier Met Office alert for snow and ice covering Co Antrim, part of Co Down, plus Co Londonderry and parts of Co Tyrone ended at 11am.

BUT in the latest weather warning, the Met Office says a band of showers will move east, turning to snow in places.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 14th March 2023 Snow caused tricky driving conditions across various parts of the country today. Quarterland Road Crumlin.Picture by Press Eye / Phil Magowan

The Met Office added that Co Armagh, Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone areas should expect "some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile ANOTHER yellow warning for rain has been issued for all of Northern Ireland.

This, according to the Met Office will start at 2pm on Wednesday and last to 10am on Thursday.

The forecasters say: “A spell of persistent rain may cause difficult travel conditions through Wednesday and Thursday”.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 14th March 2023Snow caused tricky driving conditions across various parts of the country today. Quarterland Road Crumlin.Picture by Press Eye / Phil Magowan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They add that people should expect “spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer”.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 14th March 2023Snow caused tricky driving conditions across various parts of the country today. Quarterland Road Crumlin.Picture by Press Eye / Phil Magowan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy rain on motorway

Stormont is always a popular spot when the school kids get a snow day in Belfast.