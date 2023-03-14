Met Office issue NEW snow warning for Northern Ireland which extends to 11am tomorrow - AND a yellow warning for rain starting tomorrow
The Met Office has issued a NEW snow weather warning for Northern Ireland.
The new 'yellow' alert was issued by the weather forecaster around 4am today (Tuesday, March 14).
Earlier it meant that two separate weather warnings were in force for a period of time in Northern Ireland.
But the latest alert only covers Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone and parts of Co Armagh.
A reader sent a video of snow falling in Banbridge, Co Down this morning.
The short clip shows a light snow shower falling but not appearing to linger on the ground.
An earlier Met Office alert for snow and ice covering Co Antrim, part of Co Down, plus Co Londonderry and parts of Co Tyrone ended at 11am.
BUT in the latest weather warning, the Met Office says a band of showers will move east, turning to snow in places.
The Met Office added that Co Armagh, Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone areas should expect "some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services".
Meanwhile ANOTHER yellow warning for rain has been issued for all of Northern Ireland.
This, according to the Met Office will start at 2pm on Wednesday and last to 10am on Thursday.
The forecasters say: “A spell of persistent rain may cause difficult travel conditions through Wednesday and Thursday”.
They add that people should expect “spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer”.