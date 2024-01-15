Back-to-back weather warnings for Snow and Ice throughout Northern Ireland have been issued – as far as Thursday.

A number of weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office so far today.

A Met Office Yellow Weather warning had already been put in place from 3am today to Tuesday morning – but now it has been extended to Thursday.

This morning snow and ice have been causing travel disruption to some parts of the island of Ireland, and temperatures are set to drop as low as minus 5C in some areas on Monday night.

Snow has already fallen in parts of Northern Ireland.

Snow showers, ice and fog have been forecast over the next few days in Northern Ireland.

According to the Met Office today is “a very cold day with sunny periods, these prolonged in the south”.

"Scattered snow showers will be most frequent in the north with locally moderate accumulations. Maximum temperature 3 °C”.

But tonight “the night will continue very cold with clear spells in the south”.

They add that “sleet and snow showers become more frequent across northern and eastern parts”.

They forecast the minimum temperature to be -2 °C.

Frost covered leaves in Kilteel, County Kildare during the cold weather.

Tomorrow (Tuesda) will see a bright morning “soon become cloudy with sleet or snow becoming widespread while turning to rain becoming patchy from late afternoon”.

The forecast adds the maximum temperature should be 4 °C.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday, according to the Met Office, is “very cold with the chance of a few snow showers in the north Wednesday, Thursday, windy at times”.

It adds: “Becoming dry and less cold Friday with rain preceded by snow later”.

According to Met Eireann the cold snap is set to continue throughout the week, with forecaster issuing a yellow low temperature and ice warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, which be in effect from 6pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland’s national weather agency warned of possible sleet or snow showers as temperatures plummet overnight.

The forecaster said there is a possibility for icy roads, freezing fog and potential for snow showers.

Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow developing in the northwest of the island is expected, which will spread eastwards overnight.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will continue to be very cold, with frost and ice in many areas.

And further outbreaks of rain, sleet or snow is expected in Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster, turning mostly to rain.

The cold weather continues across Northern Ireland with a light covering of snow in Enniskillen.

It will be brighter further south with some sunshine expected on Tuesday. Highest temperatures are expected to be around 6C.

The forecaster said it will continue to be very cold throughout the week, with widespread frost and ice leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Plenty of dry weather is expected away from the north and northwest where wintry showers will be most frequent.

Wednesday is predicted to be a bitterly cold day with frost, ice, fog and freezing fog at first leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Highest temperatures of just 1C to 4C, not rising above freezing in some areas, in light northwest breezes.