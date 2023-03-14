Moira Road reopened to traffic and Newtownabbey routes just reopening after serious traffic collisions
The Moira Road in Nutts Corner has now fully re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision, the PSNI have revealed.
In a statement the PSNI said that ‘an update will be provided in due course’.
AND it has just been revealed that Scullions Road and Mallusk Road which were also closed in both directions after a road traffic accident has also been reopened.
A PSNI spokesman said: “Mallusk Road and Scullions Road have now fully re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision.”
Again an update is expected in due course.
The road closures came after road users were advised to ‘exercise caution’ when travelling today, particularly on untreated roads, according to TrafficwatchNI.
A post said: “#Winterservice Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice and snow was undertaken overnight.”
An earlier post warns motorists about untreated roads.
"#Armagh - As a consequence of the on-going industrial action a stretch of the A3 Armagh to Portadown Road has not been gritted,” it said.
"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling on this road.”