News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 minutes ago Elenaor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
1 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
2 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
3 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
4 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
5 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Moira Road reopened to traffic and Newtownabbey routes just reopening after serious traffic collisions

The Moira Road in Nutts Corner has now fully re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision, the PSNI have revealed.

By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:43 GMT- 1 min read

In a statement the PSNI said that ‘an update will be provided in due course’.

AND it has just been revealed that Scullions Road and Mallusk Road which were also closed in both directions after a road traffic accident has also been reopened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesman said: “Mallusk Road and Scullions Road have now fully re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision.”

Most Popular

Again an update is expected in due course.

The road closures came after road users were advised to ‘exercise caution’ when travelling today, particularly on untreated roads, according to TrafficwatchNI.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post said: “#Winterservice Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice and snow was undertaken overnight.”

An earlier post warns motorists about untreated roads.

Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker

"#Armagh - As a consequence of the on-going industrial action a stretch of the A3 Armagh to Portadown Road has not been gritted,” it said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling on this road.”

Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
PSNINewtownabbey