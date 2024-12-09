More home working 'is not the solution' to Belfast traffic chaos says MLA as civil servant estimates that 15% of rush hour cars need to go

The DUP says that more home working "isn't a solution" to the ongoing traffic congestion in Belfast city centre.

The suggestion had been made by Colin Woods, deputy secretary at the Department for Infrastructure, who also said the number of vehicles in Belfast must be cut by up to 15% at rush hour if the roads are to function normally.

Mr Woods made the comments amid ongoing public concern about the level of congestion in the Province's capital.

However Glyn Roberts, a spokesman for business lobby group Retail NI, who listened to Mr Woods' speaking on the Nolan Show, said that firms which are now in "crisis" due to the gridlock will have heard little to bring them comfort.

The Nolan interview with top civil servant Mr Woods followed an intense period of congestion on Thursday in the city, which his department blamed on crashes on the M1 and M2 coupled with the popular Disney on Ice show at the SSE Arena.

That spike came against a backdrop of existing complaints about the traffic system spanning several weeks.

Some people have blamed much of the problem on the closure of the Boyne Bridge on Durham Street - part of the final phase of construction on Grand Central Station.

Others have cited the major resurfacing works on the Sydenham Bypass as a factor - though that work (along with many other sets of roadworks in the city) has since been suspended. Mr Woods said in his interview that the Boyne Bridge closure "has had an impact" on traffic congestion.

But he said: "The bigger issue that underpins all of this is the network of streets within Belfast city centre.

"They were laid out at a time when horses and pedestrians were the only people using them, and there isn't the physical space to try and put as many vehicles down these roads as possible.

"So absent some desire to start knocking down buildings and widening roads, which the department certainly doesn't want to do and I'm not sure anyone else does either, the answer is to get more people onto public transport, or to walk or cycle."

In response to being asked by Stephen Nolan what proportion of people need to move onto public transport for "us to get out of this nightmare" of congestion, Mr Woods said: "At peak busy times, so typically that's the evening rush hour between five and seven, I'd say we'd need to get somewhere between 10 to 15% of vehicles not to be there.

"Whether that's because they're using public transport, they're timing their journey to a different time of day, or they're walking or cycling or whatever it is, it's about 10 to 15% over-capacity at busy times."

He also said: "We're only just reaching the same traffic levels we had before Covid. So if you think about the last couple of years that you've referred to [when congestion wasn't as bad], yes this was better last year and the year before - because the traffic levels were still significantly below where they were from the impact of Covid…

"If people would use public transport or work from home one day a week even, you'd start to see significant reductions in congestion, because the congestion comes when those junctions are at full capacity."

Glyn Roberts was asked if he had heard much in the way of comfort in Mr Woods' comments.

"I have to say, not much," he replied.

"I was in the ciy centre yesterday talking to traders. Not only were they struggling to get customers in, but also some of their staff as well who use public transport.

"This is now a crisis situation."

Meanwhile Deborah Erskine, DUP chairwoman of the Assembly’s infrastructure committee, said: "The department must realise that infrastructure should be there to serve the public and service our wider economy, so advising people to work from home isn’t a solution - and certainly isn’t a solution for businesses in Belfast who may require additional trade at this time of the year to survive.

"There needs to be greater input from those involved in business when plans are made, including on the Strategic Oversight Group on traffic issues.