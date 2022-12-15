More snow showers today and a dip to -5 °C tonight - here are 23 images from recent weather warnings
Today will be cold with ‘a few wintry showers’, according to the Met Office.
Today Northern Ireland, according to the forecasters, will see ‘sunny or clear spells and a scattering of wintry showers’ and a maximum temperature 4 °C.
Meanwhile, tonight’ any wintry showers dying out with clear spells and a widespread frost’ and ‘some mist and freezing fog patches’.
A minimum temperature -5 °C is forecast.
'The amount of cars on the road today, IN THICK FOG with insufficient lighting is absolutely shocking' - NI Road Policing and Safety