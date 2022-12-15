News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

More snow showers today and a dip to -5 °C tonight - here are 23 images from recent weather warnings

Today will be cold with ‘a few wintry showers’, according to the Met Office.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago

Today Northern Ireland, according to the forecasters, will see ‘sunny or clear spells and a scattering of wintry showers’ and a maximum temperature 4 °C.

Meanwhile, tonight’ any wintry showers dying out with clear spells and a widespread frost’ and ‘some mist and freezing fog patches’.

A minimum temperature -5 °C is forecast.

'The amount of cars on the road today, IN THICK FOG with insufficient lighting is absolutely shocking' - NI Road Policing and Safety

1. Unknown-20.jpg

Freezing conditions

Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales

2.

Sunset as seen from Divis mountain in Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales

3. Pacemaker Winter Weather 02.JPG

Wintry conditions in Drumahoe

Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales

4. Pacemaker Winter Weather 04.JPG

Wintry conditions on the Glenshane pass on Tuesday

Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Met OfficeNorthern Ireland