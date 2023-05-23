Rebecca Browne, 21, from Londonderry, had been returning from a night out while away with friends and staying in Ludden, Buncrana, close to where she was killed in a road traffic accident early on Sunday morning.

She worked at Sage Hair and Beauty based on the Spencer Road in the city.

In an emotional post Sage Hair and Beauty said: “It is beyond an understatement to simply say, ‘there are a lot of broken hearts in Derry this week’ but by god, it is so true.

"The feelings, yesterday morning, after being wakened by a phone call with such tragic information, are quite literally indescribable.

"You started four and a half years ago on Day 1 of Sage Hair & Beauty. Nothing made Karen and myself more proud of you, than watching your passion, love and talent grow as well as watching you overcome some of life’s most difficult & challenging battles.

My heart hurts all the more for Karen.

"You were always more of a little sister than a colleague and that, I’m sure you did know.

"You made me laugh until I cried, you frustrated me beyond belief, you made sure I felt a million dollars regularly, you often gave me the worst advice known to man, you never judged a single thing I did or said and you constantly had me worrying to a new level with your mischievous weekend antics.

"I wish I had have squeezed you a little tighter when you hugged me last, I wish I made more of an effort with my final goodbye when we last spoke and I wish more than anything, that I told you more often just how much I loved you.

"I don’t know ‘another’ Rebecca. I am blessed to have been able to experience a part of my life with a girl who was so care free, thoughtful, passionate & full of craic.

"Rebecca loved life, Rebecca loved people, Rebecca loved making everyone feel good and Rebecca was the epitome of ‘not giving one sh!t about what people thought about her’.

Rebecca Browne

"I’m struggling with the fact that you constantly reminded me (especially when stressed) about how short life really is & now you’ve been so cruelly taken from us at only 21.

"Please give your parents, brother & everyone who loved & adored you, the strength to get through this.

Rebecca Browne, you are one in a billion”

Father Michael McCaughey of Three Patrons Parish in Galliagh told how friends and neighbours of Rebecca joined to support her close-knit family circle and ‘shared stories of the memories of Rebecca.’

"They talked to me about how she loved taking photographs and creating memories.”

Fr McCaughey said it is hoped these memories will provide comfort to the family as they mourn their loss.

He added how Rebecca’s family are heartbroken at the loss of someone so much loved.

"“There is the grief of a mother, who has lost two very special people. Her own mother died about two years ago and now she has lost her only daughter. When you hear a mother saying that her daughter goes out and doesn’t come home, it brings to all of us the fragility of life.”

Gardaí have said they are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ludden, Buncrana, in the early hours Sunday, May 21 at approximately 3.15a.m after a female male pedestrian, aged 21 years was struck by a Garda patrol car.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 0035374 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station .

In a statement, SDLP councillor Brian Tierney has said the community in Galliagh is devastated by the loss of Rebecca Browne.

Councillor Tierney visited the Browne family yesterday (Monday) to offer his condolences.

“I have known Rebecca and the Browne family for many years and they are absolutely devastated by her loss which has touched the entire community here in Galliagh,” he said.

"I know everyone will rally around the family in the difficult weeks and months ahead and support them in any way they can.

“Rebecca was a lovely young woman, she was bubby, outgoing and popular and the heart and soul of her family. I visited them today to let them know that we are all thinking of them after their tragic loss.