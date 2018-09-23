Motorcyclist killed in road crash

A motorcyclist has died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Newry this morning.

It’s understood the rider, a man aged in his 50s, sustained fatal injuries after hitting a wall on the Fathom Line.

“The collision occurred at around 11.30am and the Fathom Line remains closed whilst enquiries are conducted at the scene,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“Officers would ask anyone who was travelling on the Fathom Line and who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 621 23/09/18.”

A spokesman for the NI Ambulance Service said one emergency crew was sent to the scene at around 11:30am following a report that a motorcyclist had collided with a wall.

He said a further two emergency crews were tasked to the incident to treat a number of people for shock.

The spokesman said none of the casualties were taken to hospital.

Newry SDLP councillor Gary Stokes described the motorcyclist’s death as “an absolute tragedy”.

“It’s terrible. Someone out for a spin on their motorbike and this happens. His family will be absolutely devastated,” he said.