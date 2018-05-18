Motorists advised to expect ‘significant delays’ after collision near airport

Passengers set to fly from Belfast City Airport are being urged to leave extra time for their journeys following a road traffic collision in east Belfast.

A spokesperson for George Best Belfast City Airport said: “Due to a road traffic collision, there are significant delays on Sydenham Bypass.

“If you are travelling to @BELFASTCITY_AIR from Bangor direction, continue and make a u-turn at Dee Street back on to Sydenham Bypass and use this entrance.

“Due to delays, please leave extra time for your journey.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Leaving Belfast towards Bangor, PSNI advise of a road traffic collision on the A2 Sydenham Bypass at the entrance to the City Airport, blocking one lane.”

There are no further details at this time.