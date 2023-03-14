Motorists advised to take caution this morning on untreated roads as Yellow Weather warning continues
Road users are advised to ‘exercise caution’ when travelling today, particularly on untreated roads, according to TrafficwatchNI.
A post said: “#Winterservice Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice and snow was undertaken overnight.”
An earlier post warns motorists about untreated roads.
"#Armagh - As a consequence of the on-going industrial action a stretch of the A3 Armagh to Portadown Road has not been gritted,” it said.
"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling on this road.”