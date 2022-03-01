Motorists and pedestrians asked to avoid Belfast route due to ‘ongoing incident’
Police have this morning asked both motorists and pedestrians to avoid an area of Belfast due to an ‘ongoing incident’.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 7:47 am
A PSNI alert said that the ‘Ballysillan Road is currently closed between Silverstream Gardens and Oldpark Road due to an ongoing incident’.
It advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
On Twitter, Translink posted: “#MET #11A #12C ❗ Ballysillan Road is closed between Oldpark Road and Bilston Road . ℹ️ Metro 11A will operate via Upper Crumlin Road to Ballysillan Park, Metro 12Cs will operate via Crumlin Road, Alliance Avenue to Cliftonville Road.”
More details when we get them.